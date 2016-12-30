Vet bills hit close to $4000 after Lammermoor dog attack

DOG DAYS: Layla and Aymee. The much loved pooch is recovering well

AYMEE'S life is priceless to Anna Struthers and her family.

But after the much-loved poodle was caught up in a dog attack on Lammermoor Beach on December 18, the vet bills are quickly approaching $4000.

Community support for the family exploded shortly before Christmas after The Morning Bulletin reported the attack with a public call for information.

Anna, whose nine-year-old daughter Layla witnessed the fight, said the incident left Aymee with deep puncture marks and a pulmonary (lung) contusion.

Layla and her mum Anna visit Aymee at the vet

But while she may not have been home with the family on Christmas, Aymee fought a serious secondary infection and was released to the care of her family on Boxing Day.

The pooch is doing much better, and Anna wants to thank everyone in the region for their help and kind words.

Nine-year-old Layla and her best friend Aymee

"I am just overwhelmed by the support from the community," she said.

"She is having daily vet trips to change bandages and antibiotic injections and wound flushing... we would have paid triple to save her.

"Things are looking a lot more positive than this time last week."

Anna wished to thank the wonderful staff at Yeppoon's Acacia's veterinary clinic.

Do you want to help Anna and her family with the vet bill?

gofundme.com/ justiceforaymee