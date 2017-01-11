Veterans help transform yard for ex-serviceman just in time for Christmas

Connor Marks (Pauls Grandson) driving ATV with Casey Hart. Woodbury couple Paul and Sharon Marks, were recently given a helping hand by a local group of CQ Veterans.

IT wasn't a sleigh full of gifts that arrived at Paul and Sharon Marks place for Christmas, instead it was a group of CQ veterans with lawn clippers and whipper- snipper's in hand.

The group of men, both young and old came out to the Woodbury family's property recently, to tidy up their gardens for Christmas.

Group member Dan Kelly said due to health issues, ex serviceman Paul was finding it tough to maintain the grounds of their property.

"A cross-section of the local veteran community volunteered their time and man power,” Mr Kelly said.

"The group undertook a number of tasks, including lawn mowing, clearing, hedging, whipper-snipping, pruning, weeding and other jobs to have the place spic and span for the holidays.

The CEO of Legacy was also on hand, to offer assistance for the Marks' grandchildren, and talked to some very interested members of the working bee, what Legacy has to offer for families of the fallen. Mr Kelly said the main aim of the CQ veterans group was creating a social support network for all veterans and their families in the area.

"One of the most important aspects of what we are trying to achieve, is to make them aware, that they, (ex-servicemen and those currently serving) don't have to face their battles alone,” he said.

"Our day out at Paul Marks property was an uplifting experience knowing we were able to lend a hand to a fellow digger.

"There was a wonderful sense of achievement at the end of the day, and all who attended were thrilled and highly motivated to take part. Paul and his wife Sharon were overwhelmed with the support we were able to provide.”

Mr Kelly said the group welcomed any veterans in the CQ area to join. "We hope that as we grow stronger as a community, we will be able to offer a wider range of support to our members and their families,” he said.

"A big thanks to Tall Poppy Catering, who provided yummy sandwiches to feed the hungry army of workers and the Marks family for the ice cold beer.”

GET INVOLVED

GO to their Facebook page Central QLD Defence Community - Prevention through Connection

You can also phone Jaimey on 0434 671 365 and Ned on 0438 652 144