VHF is vital to help with rescues on the water

SEVERAL rescues have been carried out over the past week on the Capricorn Coast, with a number of vessels requiring assistance including a boat broken down at The Pinnacles, north of Rosslyn Bay.

Coast Guard Yeppoon used Gormans Removals Rescue on Wednesday to assist the Marine Assist member in a five metre boat that had broken down with three people on board, departing at 11.30am and returning with the boat in tow at 1.45pm.

At 6am on Thursday, Coast Guard Keppel Sands members departed Keppel Sands in CHSS Rescue to assist another Marine Assist member in a nine-metre power boat with two people on board that had broken down at Yellow Patch, near Cape Capricorn, the previous day. The boat was towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour before the crew returned at 1.35pm.

At 11.20am on Thursday, Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to a call for fuel and oil from a Marine Assist member in a 5.8 metre power boat with three people on board at Johnson Patch, 45 nautical miles east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed at 11.20am but after delivering the fuel and oil, the boat couldn't be restarted and was taken in tow at 1.25pm.

While this operation was in progress, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a call from a fisherman near Flat Island, 29 nautical miles north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour who had spotted a boat displaying a V sheet which indicates distress.

The boat with two people on board had broken down but didn't have a functioning radio or phone. RMH Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.45pm and was due to take the boat in tow at 3.40pm, with an estimated time of arrival at Rosslyn Bay Harbour of 6pm.

The occupants of the disabled boat were spotted by another boat. Late on Wednesday the ambulance service received a brief triple-zero call from a boat that was reported to be 15 nautical miles from Rosslyn Bay Harbour with a passenger suffering chest pains.

Yeppoon Coast Guard flotilla commander Arthur Hunt said no vessel identification, location, direction or return phone number was obtained during the brief call.

"This incident and the current incident at Flat Island highlight the need for boats in Capricornia waters to carry a VHF radio and for skippers to be proficient in radio operation,” he said.