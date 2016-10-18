Victim of devastating crime wants to help juvenile offenders

TOUGH TIMES: Wayne Sichter with his wrecked car that was stolen from his home.

WAYNE Sichter does not want to "start a war", he does not want vindication, he just wants to get back to square one.

The North St resident and former Curragh miner said when juvenile thieves broke into his home, stole his ute and wrote it off Thursday night, it was the "straw that broke the camel's back" after a streak of devastating blows.

How juvenile thieves ruined a Rocky man's life, read story here

Though the 49-year-old has never asked for one dollar, and his pride urged him otherwise, he now sees no choice but to reach out for help and is in the process of creating a GoFundMe account.

Wayne said if only he could recoup his losses, he would be happy to donate his wrecked car as a project for the offenders, aged 12, 14 and 16, in the hope they would learn something.

"I don't want these kids to go to juvenile detention," Wayne said yesterday.

"I think it's a waste of time; they go there with their mates and laugh and joke and learn to steal more.

"I would donate this car, get them kids to work on the car and get them to pull it apart and actually teach them something.

"Not just go to juvenile detention."

Wayne explained since he was made redundant from BMA Blackwater's Curragh mine last year, he had gone on Centrelink benefits for the first time in his life and recently picked up a job as a driver for Youngs Bus Service.

READ IT HERE: Children charged over Parkhurst stolen car crash

But he is by no means "rich", and this latest incident came just four weeks after his home was broken into and his Samsung Galaxy Tablet, and iPhone 4S and men's diamond ring worth about $1000 were stolen from his bedroom.

He now feels at a loss, scared to be in his own home in fear it could be targeted next.

"If I make war with them it will be my house next and they will retaliate, don't get me wrong I don't want to be their friends, Ijust don't want to make war with them," he said.

"I'm not angry with these kids.

"I am devastated that I have lost my car and I don't know how to get my $20,000 back, I can't even replace it with a $1000 car.

"I have always been good, if those kids said they were hungry I would give them a bloody sandwich.

"I am just trying to get what I had back, I know it was stupid I wasn't insured, I didn't have the money."

Wayne Sichter's car was found following a roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst. Chloe Lyons

Usually having kept to himself, Wayne said while he had faced some backlash since The Morning Bulletin shared his story on Monday, he was touched by those who had empathised with him.

"I kept to myself, I have been single for 11 years, I kept to myself, did my thing and that was it," he said.

"I hardly speak to the neighbours and thought we all got along.

"I am so touched that there are good people out there that want to try and help, that makes me emotional as well.

"When you go through depression most of your life, it's a tough thing, and you try and be strong, now I can't be strong anymore."