30°
News

VIDEO: All crocodile smiles at Koorana with new arrivals

Amber Hooker
| 26th Oct 2016 6:57 PM
CRACKER CROC: Amanda Carolan feeds one of the crocodiles at the Koorana Crocodile Farm for Singaporean soldiers in Rockhampton for Exercise Wallaby.
CRACKER CROC: Amanda Carolan feeds one of the crocodiles at the Koorana Crocodile Farm for Singaporean soldiers in Rockhampton for Exercise Wallaby. Chris Ison ROK211016ccroc6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 1000 young crocodiles have taken up residence at Koorana Crocodile Farm, boosting the commercial facility's numbers to 4000 strong.

With the crocs arriving in specially made refrigerated pods from Darwin, owner John Lever explained the process was a "bit of an experiment” and would be repeated come January when 1067 more metre-long crocodiles will be transported from the Northern Territory.

He explained the new transport system put the farm in good stead to house healthy crocodiles, whose hides would be sold exclusively to Italy.

"A couple of weeks ago now we brought back over 1000 crocodiles from Darwin back to Koorana,” Mr Lever said.

"It was a bit of an experiment actually, we developed new pods for them to put them in.

"They are individually housed inside a refrigerated semi-trailer, not refrigerated to the point of freezing them, but reduce their metabolic rate so they went to sleep.

"We used the stunning wand to actually catch the crocs, so they went unconscious for about half a minute to a minute, put them in the tubes, put the tubes in the truck, turned the temperature down and drove back here as quickly as we could.

"When we got the pods out of the truck we simply put them into their new pens and tipped the pods on their side, slid the doors out and left the crocs alone to come out themselves, so we got rid of all that nasty stress they go through with handling.

"Stressed crocodiles tend to die easily, stressed crocodiles don't eat, stressed crocodiles don't grow, and we grow them from one metre long up to about 1.8 metres and at that stage they will be ready for harvesting.

"Then we sell the skins and the meat. We are a commercial farm of course.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The latest addition coincided with the arrival of hundreds of international guests as four busloads of Singaporean Army members toured the facility as they took time out from Exercise Wallaby 2016 at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

Mr Lever said the tourism and commercial elements of the farm remained separate to the public, though each bolstered the other.

One of the Singaporean soliders in Rockhamtpon for Exercise Wallaby holds a crocodile at Koorana Crocodile Farm on the Capricorn Coast.
One of the Singaporean soliders in Rockhamtpon for Exercise Wallaby holds a crocodile at Koorana Crocodile Farm on the Capricorn Coast. Chris Ison ROK211016ccroc10

"The tourism side of our business plays a very very import role, when we are waiting for money to come in from skins, tourism gives the day-to-day cash flow that we need to keep the place running,” he said.

"And of course when you get three to four busloads of the Singaporean Army coming in at one time that enhances that cash flow.”

Mr lever said he was confident that in coming years the farm would reach a goal of farming about 10,000 crocodiles.

"Farming throughout Australia is changing, the small family farm can rarely make a profit nowadays,” he said.

"You have to get bigger or get out, or get a diversity of incomes.

"We need to get crocodile skin sales up substantially before we can really feel comfortable.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
New home for Rockhampton Hockey decided

New home for Rockhampton Hockey decided

A unanimous decision made by over 100 Rockhampton Hockey Association (RHA) members on Tuesday night, accepting the Council's decision to move.

VIDEO: Where is the WNBL Rocky team bid at?

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow, Rockhampton Basketball President Steve Richards, Ben Greany and CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman at the announcement of Rockhampton's new WNBL team as the CQ University Rockhampton Ravens.

Bid gets a bounce with a name for proposed team

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Dredging delays have kept boaties at bay for long enough

Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour Photo Christine McKee / Morning Bulletin

Boat Harbour dredging leaves Cap Coast locals out of pocket

Local Partners

Historical tour revs up MG members

FOR two-day's events, everything fell into place that lead up to being a great day's outing on Sunday after the coastal group.

MIRROR ANGLER: New moon brings fishing closures

TEAM EFFORT: Group weigh in at the Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club October competition held over the weekend.

Coral reef fin fish will be off limits from this Friday.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

LISTEN: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest lineup for Rocky gig

LEGENDARY: Odysseus Reborn hail from Bundaberg and will play the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest on October 29.

Four bands on the bill for metal core music gig this Friday night

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

MARVEL'S new big-screen superhero takes viewers along for a wild ride on his multi-dimensional mind trip.

LISTEN: Headbangers Halloween Hellfest lineup for Rocky gig

LEGENDARY: Odysseus Reborn hail from Bundaberg and will play the Headbangers Halloween Hellfest on October 29.

Four bands on the bill for metal core music gig this Friday night

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Renovated and Low Maintenance!

28 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $239,000

This home is ideal for anyone looking for a low maintenance property. The home consists of four bedrooms and a good size lounge area as well as large, modern...

FOR SALE STAND ALONE RETAIL SHOP

118 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Most recently, a fashion clothing retail store, this delightful building is now ... $460,000

Most recently, a fashion clothing retail store, this delightful building is now vacant awaiting your business. The building's location would complement a myriad of...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Brilliant Lowset Brick Home With Massive Patio and Shed

14 Bondeson Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This fantastic lowset brick home is an absolutely must see NOW- perfectly postioned on a corner allotment, with 2 street access, in the heart of Parkhurst within...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $519,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $519,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes - 4 bedrooms...

Great South Side Find!

61 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 4 $189,000

How often do you find a low set rendered brick home Southside? On an 809m corner allotment with a large shed and plenty of room for cars, boats, trailers and vans?...

5 Bedrooms, Study, 2 Bay Shed and In-ground Pool

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $549,000

This expansive home located in a prestigious cul-de-sac provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive entertainment area will be the perfect place to...

Fantastic Buying at $235,000

35 Cowap Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This highset chamferboard home is within walking distance to Stockland's Shopping Centre and sits on a huge 809m fully fenced allotment at the end of a...

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,500

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available