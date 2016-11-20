VIDEO: Car caught by guard rail in front of supermarket

Emergency services at the scene of a single vehicle crash in the carpark out the front of Drakes IGA in Glenmore.

7pm: A 13-YEAR-OLD male has been taken to hospital after a crash in a car park at a North Rockhampton shops.

Crash outside Glenmore IGA: Emergency services at the scene of a single vehicle crash outside Drakes IGA, Glenmore

Reports indicate the vehicle requires towing from the scene.

6.45pm: A TEENAGER is being transported by Queensland Ambulance Service from the scene of a crash out the front of a supermarket in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate the vehicle has not gone into the shop as earlier reports suggested, but was caught by a guard rail.

It is believed a second teenager was involved in the crash but has left the scene.

6.25pm: A VEHICLE has crashed into a North Rockhampton supermarket with at least two people injured.

Reports indicate the vehicle has gone into the building of the Drakes IGA at Glenmore shops off Farm St.

It is believed one of the persons injured has absconded from the scene.