A two vehicle collision at Stewart and Waterloo Sts in Frenchville.

2.45pm: The scene has been cleared and vehicles towed away.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

2pm: SMOKE is coming from a car after it rolled in a two vehicle collision in Rockhampton.

The accident happened at the corner of Stewart and Waterloo Streets, Frenchville.

Airbags have been deployed. The car is believed it be on its side.

Initial reports indicate there are three patients, one with a seatbelt injury.