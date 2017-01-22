VIDEO: Final chapter of Angela's beautiful life

FOOTBALL. The beautiful game, the world game.

Yesterday, Rockhampton's football family had a glimpse into how special and touching the round ball game can be.

Ange Grice memorial soccer Day: Rockhampton's football family turned out to Elizabeth Park to show their support for the Grice Family.

Hundreds of people packed into Elizabeth Park, a community coming together to show its support for Angela Grice's family.

Angela sadly lost her struggle with bowel cancer, passing away peacefully on Wednesday.

The late Angela Grice passed peacefully on Wednesday morning. Contributed

But as the sun radiated down on the fields, it gave the feel that Angela would be beaming too. It was a tribute to her wonderful personality, popularity, kind nature and loving heart.

Husband Blair kitted up for the Berserker Bears, sweeping from the backline against Southside United. He was able to play alongside his two brothers again and his nephew.

To him, the day was a celebration.

READ: How this amazing day was brought to life.

"It is a celebration of Angela's life,” he enthused.

"If you think of it as a book, she had 41 pages, one page for every year and 41.9 of those pages were all really positive and full on... it is only the last page that really had horrible consequences to it. Everything else was really positive, beautiful, bubbly and amazing.

"Today has been terrific, a little bit warm but I have never seen this many people down at a game for many years. It is humbling.”

CELEBRATION: Blair Grice takes to the field during the memorial soccer game in memory of his wife Angela. Chris Ison ROK220117cgrice1

The game has given Blair everything, life-long friendships, passion, enjoyment and love. It was at the Berserker Bears were he met Angela.

"I actually met Angela when she was in the women's team back in 1999, we both eventually went over to Southside, and only played for these two clubs,” he smiled.

"It was fitting that this game was on this weekend, just a pity she wasn't round to see it.

"I have found terrific relationships, met wonderful people. The two best men at my wedding were from football and I have met people from all over the world.”

Maddie, Milla and Luca Grice with their teammates on Saturday. Contributed

With daughters Maddie, Milla and Luca taking part in the women's game, there was a sense that no one cared about score lines.

"As long as the girls come off with a smile on their face, that is the most important thing,” he said.

"So they realise why today has been put on for them. Ange was always going to keep playing until they were old enough to play with her.”

Figures were still to be finalised but more than $4000 was raised for the Grice children's education fund.