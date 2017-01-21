WHOAAA: Watch this crocodile thrill amazed kids

A VIDEO uploaded to Facebook this week has presented another reminder of the dangerous animals lurking in Central Queensland waterways.

Children can be heard gasping at the size of the crocodile in the video, which was uploaded to the CQ Croc Watch group by Steven Mark Hughes.

The video, which was filmed on Tuesday at 5pm, shows the animal sliding off the bank of the Fitzroy River near the Neville Hewitt Bridge and swimming away.

One person commented they had been fishing close to that area in the past, with children playing in the water.

The video comes after multiple crocodile sightings near the Fitzroy River recently.

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection wildlife officers scoured the Capricorn Country Club in December for a 2m crocodile sighting lurking in Splitters Creek.

Officers then set up a trap in the creek near the Larcombe St bridge, which runs over the creek, in a bid to catch and relocate the "crocodile of concern".

The department are actively monitoring an area of the Fitzroy River after multiple reported crocodile sightings within 10 days.

Warning signs have been set up at access points to the river, including along Larcombe St and at Ski Park, Wandal.