Viewing platforms have plane spotters flying high

Michelle Gately
| 12th Oct 2016 12:09 PM
A restored P51 Fighter aircraft takes off from Rockhampton Airport.
A restored P51 Fighter aircraft takes off from Rockhampton Airport.

WHAT started as a low-cost solution to getting photographers over the fence became a popular attraction for plane spotters across Central Queensland and wider areas.

Councillor Neil Fisher, chair of the airport, water and waste committee, said he had heard of people driving from as far away as Roma to see some of the unique planes flying into the region as part of military exercises.

Three years ago, Rockhampton Regional Council installed a viewing platform at the airport to let photographers and plane spotters get a better view of the runway.

A second one was installed last year, just before Exercise Wallaby kicked off.

Cr Fisher said the platforms had been an "overnight success”.

"It's been an overwhelming success,” he said.

"The plane spotting community are some of Rockhampton's greatest allies.

"They promote what's happening in Rockhampton to the whole country if not the world.

"They do a great job of showing people how great this region is.

"Some of the best things that happen with council are the things which are outside the box which we do on a shoestring that provide hours of enjoyment for the greater community.”

Throughout Exercise Wallaby this year, Cr Fisher said people had been "popping in and out” of the airport to try and get the perfect shot of military aircraft and large passenger planes like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner which will be touching down in the region again this weekend.

