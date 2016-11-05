Vigilante faces court after theft

A WOMAN has landed herself in front of the court after she tried to take the law into her own hands.

Kathleen Rose Proud pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to theft and wilful damage.

The court heard on June 9 this year, Proud stole a treasure trove of items from an Alma St home including two televisions, a dream catcher, speakers, DVD's, CD's and clothing.

She entered the home by smashing the front window and also broke an internal window while moving items from the house.

Proud was sprung when the victim came home and saw her carrying a pair of speakers to her car.

Police later intercepted Proud's car which had all the stolen property in it.

Proud told police she had lent the victims partner $1000 that she believed wouldn't be paid back.

The items she took were to serve as collateral until the money had been repaid.

She was given a $400 fine and ordered to pay $400 restitution for the broken windows.