Violent meth trafficker's appeal knocked back

A METH trafficker who broke a man's jaw in an unprovoked attack has made an unsuccessful bid to reduce his jail term.

Police had also found $26,000 worth of household fittings and appliances stolen from new housing developments in Nathan Andrew Laidlaw's home.

The Rockhampton man had made a fraudulent insurance claim on a motorbike that was detected before it was paid out.

On December 9, 2015 he pleaded guilty in Roma Supreme Court to trafficking drugs and more than 20 other offences and was sentenced to five years jail.

His parole eligibility date was October, 21 2017, taking into account the 413 days he had already served.

Laidlaw attempted to appeal the sentence, claiming it was manifestly excessive.

He filed the application without a legal representative.

He said his sentence should be four years, suspended after two and a half years.

The Queensland Court of Appeal rejected the application on Friday.

Justice Robert Gotterson, Justice Philip Morrison and Justice James Douglas found the sentence to be "appropriate in all the circumstances".

