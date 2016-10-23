Violent past comes back to haunt young man

A WEEK after their child had died, fuelled by alcohol, one Woorabinda man got into a violent argument with his partner which ended with him behind bars.

Just 17 at the time, the man assaulted his partner of four years in a heated argument over their parenting styles.

During the fight, the man dragged his partner around the floor by her hair, bashing her forehead into the ground before threatening her with a knife and punching her.

When she eventually locked him out of the property, he smashed his way in and hit her with a metal pipe.

The woman suffered serious arm injuries as a result.

The man was later convicted of four counts of common assault and sentenced to six months' jail time with probation for two years.

This was served concurrently with two and a half years' imprisonment for one count of grievous bodily harm, which was suspended for two years after six months.

He was just 19 when the sentence was handed down on September 2, 2014.

But the Rockhampton District Court on Friday heard it was the man's behaviour after he was released in March 2015 which landed him back before a judge.

He pleaded guilty to breaching probation and his suspended sentence after multiple offences.

Prosecutor Anna Ellis said on January 27, 2016, the man was convicted in the Woorabinda Magistrates Court of contravening release conditions and wilful damage.

The charges arose after he tried to enter the complainant's house and used objects, including a brick, to damage the property and a car.

He was intoxicated at the time.

On June 8, he was again convicted in Woorabinda Magistrates Court, this time for possessing drug utensils and alcohol in a prohibited area.

On July 15, after being involved in a "large, physical street fight", the man was convicted public nuisance and contravening a direction or requirement.

He was also convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 5 of four counts of breaching bail.

Ms Ellis said the suspended sentence imposed in 2014 was set to expire in March 2017.

While she acknowledged he did not offend for roughly 10 months, from here she said he had a "pattern" of offences.

Defence barrister Ross LoMonaco said it wasn't unjust to re-activate the suspended sentence.

He said his concern was that the man had failed to engage in anger management courses and counselling.

The court heard the man lived with his parents in Woorabinda, where he had spent much of his life, and was hopeful of being employed.

Judge Michael Burnett told the man he was only young at just 20.

He said the court could not stop him from spending life going in and out of prison, but that was not in the community's best interest.

Judge Burnett noted he had "failed utterly" to comply with his previous sentences.

He activated the suspended sentence for two years' imprisonment, but placed him on immediate parole.