Volunteers are reluctant heroes

NEIL Bawden quietly takes his place at the back of the room, hesitant to receive the incoming praise.

Not because he is ashamed of his feats as a volunteer ambulance officer, but because he doesn't feel like an award is warranted.

For more than 35 years, he has given hour upon hour to the Queensland ambulance, state emergency and Queensland Fire services.

Photos View Photo Gallery

On Thursday, the everyday hero was honoured with a National medal for his dedication and commitment.

"It is nice but it is a little embarrassing. I like to stick in the background a bit,” Neil explained.

"The recognition is great of course as I do donate a lot of time but I am proud of being able to help out people in their time of need.

"I started volunteering in 1978 and have done all sorts of training programs since. I am still going strong though, and I will keep going until they kick me out.”

Neil was one of about 20 dedicated Queensland volunteers honoured at the Ambulance Week awards in Mt Morgan.

He likened the QAS to one big family.

"Everyone supports each other constantly and we have great external support organisations which help.”