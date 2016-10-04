Wait times at CQHHS slashed

Rockhampton hospital, generic. Four ambulances parked outside the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

IT WAS a strong year for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, with the Oral Health, Specialist Outpatient and Emergency departments the hospitals' top performers.

As highlighted in its 2015-16 Annual Report, tabled in parliament, CQHHS board chair Paul Bell said the service provided access to services delivered on time.

Mr Bell said at the end of the financial year no patient had waited longer than clinically recommended for elective surgery.

"Central Queensland Specialist Outpatients departments have slashed their waiting times,” he said.

"Two years ago more than 4000 people were waiting longer than clinically recommended to see a specialist, and at the end of the last financial year that number had dropped to just 26.”

The Oral Health department was also a shining example of success, smashing the state benchmark.

"The waiting time for an oral health appointment was nine months, which is less than half the Queensland benchmark of two years,” Mr Bell said.

"Our Emergency Departments also did well, with 87% of patients receiving treatment and leaving the department within four hours.

"With a great team of highly dedicated and committed health professionals, and enthusiastic support staff, we are making this vision a reality.”

Mr Bell said with the help of highly dedicated and committed health professionals, the board was moving the health service with a new vision of healthier Central Queenslanders.

Other 2015-16 highlights:

2162 new babies delivered

122,000 treated in Emergency Departments

5647 Telehealth sessions

262,300 outpatient appointments