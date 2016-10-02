31°
Walk at Work Week launches in Rocky

2nd Oct 2016 1:34 PM
Ipswich Health Foundation are hosting walking groups at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times
Ipswich Health Foundation are hosting walking groups at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

HUNDREDS of pairs of feet will pound the pavement across the state tomorrow morning as Queensland's inaugural Walk at Work Week gets underway.

The Walk at Work Week initiative from October 4-7 aims to highlight the benefits of physical activity in the workplace, with suggested daily activities for staff to get involved.

The event is largely due to the work of the QLD Government funded CQUniversity program 10,000 steps which is based at the north Rockhampton campus as well as Queensland Walks and Heart Foundation Walking (QLD).

A Walk at Work Week launch event will be held at Rocky's Huish Drive from 8.30am on Tuesday.

Walk at Work Week co-organiser Kelly Corry, from 10,000 Steps, says walking is accessible for most workers.

"Workers don't need to be athletic or a marathon runner to be part of Walk at Work Week," Ms Corry said.

"Walking is one of the easiest and most enjoyable ways to achieve physical activity and can be a fun activity to include during a working day."

In conjunction with Walk at Work Week, 10,000 Steps is encouraging workplaces to increase physical activity levels of their staff by participating in a 10,000 Steps Workplace Challenge.

This involves teams of workmates walking together to complete timed or 'virtual' walking journey challenges.

Some organisations like to add friendly competition, pitting department again department for some extra fun and motivation.

Workplaces can get involved in Walk at Work Week by registering at the Queensland Walks website.

They can also promote Walk at Work Week on social media using hashtags #walkatworkweek and #qldwalks or tagging Queensland Walks Incorporated in relevant posts.

To start or join an existing workplace group, 'virtual walker' or community walking group through Heart Foundation Walking via walking.heartfoundation.org.au/, or start a Workplace Challenge with 10,000 Steps via www.10000steps.org.au/.

Queensland Walks is grateful to the Queensland Outdoor Recreation Federation for Outdoor-tober seed funding to support the Walk at Work Week initiative in October. For more information on Outdoor-tober visitqorf.org.au.

Topics:  exercise, health, kick the kilos rockhampton, walk at work week, walking

