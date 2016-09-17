Walks in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast to help Kick the Kilos

THERE is nothing better than being able to take a walk after work to destress, unwind and work off some kilos.

Now that we are in spring, the weather is warming up and there is still some sunlight time available when most people get home from work, or even in the morning before work.

Here is a list of some top walks in the region.

Bluff Point

The Bluff Point Walking Track has it all from Australian bush to rainforest like sections, an open top that lets you see the Keppel Islands and the mountains running through the north, to viewing platforms where you can spot turtles in the water.

It is only 2.3 kilometres that loops over Bluff Point on the Capricorn Coast, at the southern end of Kemp Beach. Turn off to the picnic and parking area to find the start of the track.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Botanic Gardens

The great thing about the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens is you can hang out in a number of sections of the gardens, from the Japanese Garden, to the picnic benches under huge trees near the cafe, to sitting on the banks of the Murray Lagoon and watch the wildlife.

According to the Rockhampton Regional Council's website, there are 27 mini gardens within the Botanic Gardens, which is located in The Range and the main access is at 100 Spencer St.

Queens Park to Toonooba Park

At this time of year, one of the best walks in the region is from Queens Park on the north side of the Fitzroy River, across Alexandra Railway Bridge and down along the riverbank to Toonoonba Park near Rocky River Cruises.

While the Riverside Redevelopment construction work would be distracting at the moment, it is still a beautiful walk to take, especially on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.