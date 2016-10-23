Wallace Taylor shares all at OAA meeting

THE guest speaker for the Rockhampton Branch of the OAA was Wallace Taylor (H.Professor, PhD OAM) who outlined his interesting journey from cowboy to Communications Professor.

The central theme of his efforts was community socio-economic development which commenced with a beef cattle industry focus and then developed into working in and studying rural, peri urban and urban settings in more 15 developing and developed countries.

He has spent the last 12 years largely based in Cape Town, developing policy, organisational structures and research frameworks across Government, Education, Business and Civil Society applicable in southern and eastern Africa.

Amongst the many invitations to present at international forums and conferences, Wallace co-developed and presented Australia's civil society statement to the first World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva and was an invited faculty member on two Salzburg Seminars.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He conceived, initiated and then co-developed the Queensland Rural Leadership programme which subsequently involved more than 1200 rural participants.

Wallace also initiated and developed many socio-economic initiatives in Central Queensland.

Our next function will be a Morning Tea on March 13, 2017