Walter aims to do 14 triathlons in 14 days

Claudia Filer | 15th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
Walter Harris aims to complete the equivalent of 14 triathlons in 14 days to raise money for his charity, Tasimode.
Walter Harris aims to complete the equivalent of 14 triathlons in 14 days to raise money for his charity, Tasimode.

WALTER Harris will attempt to do the equivalent of 14 triathlons in 14 days to raise funds to improve the lives of families on the other side of the world.

He is embarking on the solo effort that will take him up the east coast of Australia from Byron Bay to Yeppoon on Sunday, October 23.

The two-week event by the numbers adds up to a 1048km overall: 55km run, 5km swim and 988km bike ride.

Walter is expected to arrive on the Sunshine Coast on October 26, with times depending on his movements throughout that day, which can be tracked on an interactive map on his website.

He will use Thursday, October 27, as a recovery day and leave Maroochydore on October 28 to continue his run on to Boreen Point.

The 22-year-old Byron Bay resident has been cycling seriously for only eight months and competed in his first triathlon this year.

He hopes to raise more than $10,000 for his non-profit organisation Tasimode.

The money raised will go towards an organic sunflower seed factory, which will create a self-sustainable project to enable the next generation of children to have a proper education.

Walter hopes that this factory will help the single mothers to generate a wage but he says the first step is to teach them first how to use money efficiently.

"We'll give them the orientation and take it step by step," he said.

"A lot of organisations run for the profit of donors and we're hoping to organise a project that is truly non-profit.

"I think the biggest motivator for me is there was a young boy, A1, and he passed away in my arms from rabies.

"It was such a moving moment for me and it kind of changed everything."

He made his decision in that moment that he had to do something to help.

Walter first travelled to Africa at age 17, following his passion for music and was taken aback by the low standard of living in many parts of the continent.

"I lived in a mud hut for six months and had a few incidents happen," he said.

"I had a gun put to my head and a scorpion bite."

In Tanzania, an average 53% of women fall pregnant before the age of 18 and due to a lack of funds needed to provide food, clean water, education and shelter, these mothers are generally not able to raise their children.

Although the project is focussed on the single mothers, the overall goal is the sustainability of future generations.

"If the single mothers aren't making enough money to sustain their children's lives, that next generation is living in poverty, too," Walter said.

He said his triathlon feat is to raise awareness for the cause and he hopes that people will join in his run while he's passing through towns along the route.

Walter expects to complete his mission by November 5, and he will travel back to Tanzania in January to begin the project.

Donate to Walter's cause and follow his footsteps at www.tasimode.org

Topics:  byron bay tasimode triathlons yeppoon

What madness is this: completing 14 triathlons in 14 days to help families on the other side of the world?

"I REMEMBER being really down and I thought, 'you know what, I'm going to end this, I'm going to the lookout and I'm going to jump'."

