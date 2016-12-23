Want plans for a Rocky New Years?

NEW YEAR: Take in the live music and have a wild time on the fun rides on New Year's Eve!

THE countdown is on! Blue, green, yellow, pink, red - watch the sky light up with colourful fireworks, take in the live music and have a wild time on the fun rides on New Year's Eve!

On Saturday 31 December, celebrations will kick off at Queens Park with markets, food stalls, music and great rides for the kids from midday to 10pm - a fantastic family friendly event.

The North Rockhampton Bowls Club will host barefoot bowls from midday or you can sing your heart out at the karaoke party from 6pm.

The main attraction of colourful fireworks will light up the sky at 7pm for the kids and midnight for those who love to party.

Launched from a barrage in the middle of the river, what better way is there to bring in the New Year.

Plus, you can also countdown the New Year on Quay Street! At ten seconds to midnight there will be a New Year's Eve light countdown leading into a spectacular ten minute light show on our heritage facades and riverfront!

Barefoot bowls is free if you book online, or you can pay $5 per person on the day. Book online at: http://rockhampton.localtickets.net.au/event?id=3881

Quay Street Christmas light program

Look out for the Christmas themed light show on Quay Street, on the hour for five minutes, Christmas Eve and Christmas night!