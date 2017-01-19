War of words: Landry says Bill Byrne's attack 'unmanly and hypocritical'

"THE invisible man really does have a face!”

That was the comment from Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry today of Labor's state MP Bill Byrne, who had earlier attacked her, arguing her admission that she knew "next to nothing” about her government's plans to expand the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area raised questions about her competency and relevance.

Ms Landry said the State Agriculture Minister's attack on her over the Shoalwater Defence investment was "unmanly, extraordinary and hypocritical”.

READ: Landry 'irrelevant in her own backyard': Bill Byrne.

"Until now Bill Byrne (pictured below) was pretty much the face you never saw. Labor has never valued our farmers before. He was the invisible man of local politics who stood up for nothing,” Ms Landry said.

"Labor's scare mongering shows they're more interested in cynical short-term political opportunism. Bill Byrne's vicious attacks do not help the people in the Shoalwater and Marlborough district. They are just shallow words from a Labor politician that knows his state seat of Rockhampton is vulnerable at the coming state election.

"It's only because a state election is coming up that he has popped his head up from his sleepy log, and recognised what the Liberal-Nationals have always supported: that farmers are the lifeblood of this country.”

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne. Kevin Farmer

Ms Landry said people needed to ask why Mr Byrne didn't support initiatives that created local jobs.

"Just look at his failure to support Rookwood Weir, an Adani coal hub in Rockhampton, and our local fishing industry,” Ms Landry said.

"If Bill Byrne was serious about safeguarding jobs in Central Queensland then he would back the Rookwood Weir project. That would create 2,100 new jobs and double agriculture production to $2 billion year.

"If Bill Byrne was serious about safeguarding jobs in Central Queensland he would have supported a casino licence for Great Keppel Island, which would have created 1,500 jobs.”

READ: Minister says no decision made yet on Shoalwater expansion areas.

Meanwhile, she also hit back at Federal Labor Senator Murray Watt who also attacked her role in the electorate.

"Watt is a Fly-in Fly-out senator who enjoys living in the luxurious, glitter city of the Gold Coast,” Ms Landry said.

"State Labor in Queensland want to outlaw FIFO - yet they are happy for a Gold Coast senator, who has no affiliation with the bush, to fly-in and drop a bomb of verbal lies and fly out to the Gold Coast again.”

In regard to Watt's attack on her over Defence investment Ms Landry said:

"The real stakeholders on the ground know that I am working for constituents to ensure their voice is heard at the highest levels in Canberra.

"I am also working productively with key ministers to ensure that the investment secured for the region is delivered in such a way that it minimises disruption to our local landholders and communities. That was one of the major local concerns.

In her work behind the scenes, Ms Landry has already sought assurances from the Government that:

Decisions about what land may be required to deliver the Defence investment to the region will not be made by the Government until the completion of a master plan, a KPMG socio-economic impact assessment and increased consultation with local communities.

Defence will now only propose the acquisition of land if it is absolutely necessary to meet national military training requirements.

The process of consultation with Defence continues via face to face defence engagement with potentially affected landowners in the Shoalwater area.

Ms Landry said she had also made the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister aware of the concerns of local people.