Ware leads all the way to win women's tri event

THEY'RE OFF: Competitors stride into action in Race 3 of the triathlon series at Yeppoon yesterday.

TRIATHLON: Ally Ware led from start to finish to win the women's event in Round 3 of the Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant Race Series.

She was one of 95 competitors who greeted the starter's gun in good race conditions at Yeppoon's Capricorn Resort yesterday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Frenchville Frogs Triathlon Club president Wayne Clifford said it was a great turnout and there was some quality racing.

He saw Ware was impressive in the women's event, while it was the first podium finish for the two placegetters - Georgia Milfull and Matilda Phelan.

Mason Hebbard scored his second victory of the series, setting up the win with a powerful bike leg.

Scott Kean raced into second and the fast-improving Luke Maguire came in third.

Clifford said yesterday's race also provided a good hit-out for Central Queensland triathletes heading to the State Secondary Schools Titles in a fortnight.

Gracie Wellspring took the honours in the female enticer triathlon, while Joshua Williams won the men's equivalent.