Warm and dry conditions spark concerns for fires

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

WITH warm and dry conditions forecast this weekend, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) are reminding landowners to adhere to fire permit conditions due to warm and dry conditions.

RFS Area Director Wayne Kapernick said during these conditions, it was crucial landowners monitored hazard reduction burns to ensure the fire remained within containment lines.

"We have recently seen an increase in hazard reduction burns jumping fire breaks because landowners have left the fire unattended,” Mr Kapernick said.

"A fire can jump in a matter of seconds and once it starts to spread, it can be extremely difficult to get it under control without the help of firefighters.

"Take some time out to plan your burn, look at conditions, ensure you have enough resources on hand to deal with any spread, and continuously monitor your burn throughout its duration.”

Bushfire Safety Officer Craig Adams said current weather conditions increased the potential for bushfires in coastal areas of Capricornia and reminded residents to correctly report bushfires to authorities.

"We're expecting increased activity over the weekend and into next week as warm conditions increase bushfire risk in coastal areas,” Mr Adams said.

"If you live in coastal areas, stay up to date with warnings and always report bushfires to Triple Zero (000).

"The more information you give to Triple Zero (000) operators, the sooner firefighters can respond and begin firefighting operations.”

Mr Adams said there were simple steps residents could take to prepare themselves and their property in the event of a bushfire.

"I encourage anyone who hasn't done so already to visit the RFS website and prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan. It can make all the difference if a bushfire threatens,” he said.

"Spend some time going over you property, removing leaf litter, clearing gutters and keeping gardens well maintained.

"Be proactive, you don't want to wait to prepare as you never know when a bushfire may threaten your home.”

Visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au to locate your local fire warden, view the daily fire danger rating and prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan.