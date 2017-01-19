WARNING: Young kids snapped playing in Fitzroy, close to croc sighting

Two children spotted swimmin in the Fitzroy River after multiple crocodile sightings in recent weeks.

ANTHONY Leavey's eyes popped out of his head this afternoon when he saw two kids swimming in crocodile infested water.

The kids, obviously attempting to escape the harsh Rockhampton heatwave, were only meters away from a sign warning of a recent croc sighting in the area.

The two kids were undeterred by the sign and Anthony's warnings and took some convincing to get out of the Southside Boat Ramp waterways.

"I was just shocked," Anthony told The Morning Bulletin.

"I go down there for a look most days but I have never seen anyone swimming in there.

"I've only seen a couple of crocs around there but that doesn't mean they aren't there.

"The water is so murky and brown and surrounded with reeds. It would make the perfect spot for the predator."

The last croc Anthony Leavey saw in the Fitzroy and the saw photo he showed the boys. Contributed

Armed with photographic evidence, Anthony took it upon himself to ensure the kids would leave the water for good.

"I showed them a photo of a huge croc that I had snapped down the river further... and I showed them a photo of a half bitten catfish that I saw floating down the river," he said.

"That seemed to horrify them and finally one of them said 'I don't think we should get back in'. They got a bit concerned after that.

"I follow the Croc Watch online where it lists all the current confirmed sightings. The last few entries have all been in the Fitzroy."