Former Capras' Matt Minto has failed to appear in court today.

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of former Central Queensland Capras player Matthew Paul Minto who was due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on one charge of trespass.

Mr Minto was charged in relation to the incident earlier this month and his contract with the Capras was terminated as a result.

Magistrate O'Driscoll told the court Mr Minto had offered no correspondence to excuse his non-appearance.