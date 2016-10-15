WATCH: Amazing riverbank technology you have to see

WHEN the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct is complete, cities across Australia are going to be green with envy.

From historical facade lighting to technology never before seen in Australia, Rockhampton Regional Council are certainly putting their best foot forward.

Coming to Australia for the first time, US company Illuminating Concepts will work alongside local company Stankey Electrics, who was recently awarded a $2.1million contract for the Riverbank Electrical Service and Smart Technology tender to turn the Rocky CBD into a technology hub.

From worldwide Warner Bros. Studio stores, to the Wembley Stadium District in London and the MGM City Centre in Las Vegas, Illuminating Concepts has lit up some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe and the Rockhampton Riverfront is set to be next.

In an Australian first, 60 Intellistreet poles will initially be installed along Quay Street, from William to Fitzroy Streets as the road construction progresses.

The poles will feature Wi-Fi, a speaker system to play civic announcements and atmospheric music during events or on any day of the week and is simply controlled at the touch of a smart device.

The poles will also illuminate the ground and Quay Street's heritage facades in various colours, intensities, motions and patterns.

For emergency situations, lighting in the area will instantly increase and the speaker system will sound if the duress button on the pole is activated.

East Street and CBD Laneways are also earmarked for the Smart Poles if council is successful in obtaining Building our Regions (BoR) funding.

One of the most exciting aspects of the riverbank project is the feature lighting which will enhance some of the region's most impressive historic structures.

The specially designed lighting system is also able to incorporate local art and provide an opportunity for community involvement.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said local artists would be canvassed for suggestions on artwork to be incorporated into the feature.

Cr Strelow said council's passion to source innovative, new technologies as part of the Smart Way Forward Strategy will in turn provide safer streets for the community.

"We received an overwhelming response from residents during consultation last year to create a riverfront that is well lit and safe for CBD workers and families," Mayor Strelow said.

"As a result, we have adopted the very best in technology as we create a new beginning for our iconic Riverfront."

Some of the poles have already been installed and features will be added soon.