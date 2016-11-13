WATCH: Back-burn complete for lightning fire

Fire crews are working to extinguish a fire caused by a lightning strike in Gracemere.

6.20PM: Fire fighters have finished back-burning a large paddock fire on a Gracemere property.

The fire is still burning in patches, but it is contained and crews are beginning to leave the area.

5.20PM: Crews are working to back-burn a large grass fire started by a lightning strike.

Fire fighters are currently flanking the fire in a bid to avoid neighbouring properties on Cherryfield Rd, Gracemere

Four fire vehicles are currently on the scene.

Updates to come.

5PM: A lightning strike has sparked a grass fire on a property near Gracemere.

Reports indicate the strike occurred within 50m of a home.

The fire has spread into a paddock.

More to follow.