WATCH: Back-burn complete for lightning fire

6.20PM: Fire fighters have finished back-burning a large paddock fire on a Gracemere property.
The fire is still burning in patches, but it is contained and crews are beginning to leave the area.
5.20PM: Crews are working to back-burn a large grass fire started by a lightning strike.
Fire fighters are currently flanking the fire in a bid to avoid neighbouring properties on Cherryfield Rd, Gracemere
Four fire vehicles are currently on the scene.
Updates to come.
5PM: A lightning strike has sparked a grass fire on a property near Gracemere.
Reports indicate the strike occurred within 50m of a home.
The fire has spread into a paddock.
More to follow.