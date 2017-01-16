WATCH: Croc filmed frolicking in Fitzroy River

UPDATE MONDAY 11AM: MORNING Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce has captured footage of a crocodile swimming in the Fitzroy River near the Railway Bridge.

Frazer spotted the croc, approximately 1.5m in length, swimming on the north side of the river close to the railway bridge about 6pm on Saturday.

He said it moved slowly across to the south side of the river and headed towards the new bridge.

The sighting comes after the DEHP said there had been five reported crocodile sightings within 10 days.

INITIAL: A CROCODILE photographed under the Neville Hewitt Bridge in Rockhampton appears to be a creature of habit.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection are actively monitoring an area of the Fitzroy River after five reported crocodile sightings within 10 days.

An EHP spokesperson said wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area, and encouraged members of the public to report sightings to the EHP.

"It appears that the same animal, estimated to be three-metres in length, is being seen in the mornings and in the evenings in an area of the river between the railway bridge and the Bruce Highway bridge, near Queens Park," they stated.

"Recent sighting warning signs are in place at public access points and wildlife officers conducted two inspections of the area on Wednesday, 11 January 2017.

"There were no indications of a nest in the area and the size of the animal suggests that it is more likely to be a male.

"No aggressive behaviour has been observed and the animal is outside of the Rockhampton Crocodile Urban Management Area."

