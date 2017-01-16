33°
WATCH: Croc filmed frolicking in Fitzroy River

Amber Hooker
| 16th Jan 2017 6:00 AM

UPDATE MONDAY 11AM: MORNING Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce has captured footage of a crocodile swimming in the Fitzroy River near the Railway Bridge. 

Frazer spotted the croc, approximately 1.5m in length, swimming on the north side of the river close to the railway bridge about 6pm on Saturday. 

He said it moved slowly across to the south side of the river and headed towards the new bridge. 

The sighting comes after the DEHP said there had been five reported crocodile sightings within 10 days. 

INITIAL: A CROCODILE photographed under the Neville Hewitt Bridge in Rockhampton appears to be a creature of habit.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection are actively monitoring an area of the Fitzroy River after five reported crocodile sightings within 10 days.

An EHP spokesperson said wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area, and encouraged members of the public to report sightings to the EHP.

 

"It appears that the same animal, estimated to be three-metres in length, is being seen in the mornings and in the evenings in an area of the river between the railway bridge and the Bruce Highway bridge, near Queens Park," they stated.

"Recent sighting warning signs are in place at public access points and wildlife officers conducted two inspections of the area on Wednesday, 11 January 2017.

"There were no indications of a nest in the area and the size of the animal suggests that it is more likely to be a male.

"No aggressive behaviour has been observed and the animal is outside of the Rockhampton Crocodile Urban Management Area."

 

Crocodile warning sign adjacent to the Fitzroy River
Crocodile warning sign adjacent to the Fitzroy River Chris Ison ROK151216ccroc3

BE CROC WISE

  • Obey croc warning signs;
  • Don't swim or let domestic pets swim in waters where crocs may live;
  • Be aware that crocodiles also swim in the ocean;
  • Stand back from the water when fishing or cast netting;
  • Never provoke, harass or feed crocs;
  • Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near the water, a camp site or boat ramp;
  • Never interfere with or fish or boat near crocodile traps, and
  • Always supervise children.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crocodile department of environment and heritage protection fitzroy river

“The individual with ski goggles rips out my BlackBerry phone.”

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

