34°
WATCH: Fast-moving bushfire burns through Mt Chlamers

Amber Hooker
| 14th Nov 2016 6:50 PM

BUSHFIRE IN BRIEF:

  • A large bushfire broke out about 1.20pm and continues to burn this evening.
  • Residents are warned to act on their bushfire survival plan.
  • Sixteen fire crews working to control the blaze and Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service attended.
  • Helicopters mapped the fire and fixed-aircraft water bombing began about 4.30pm.
  • Residents warned to prepare for dangerous conditions into the night and tomorrow.

 

Emergency Services fight a bushfire near New Zealand Gully Rd, New Zealand Gully (Mt Chalmers).
Emergency Services fight a bushfire near New Zealand Gully Rd, New Zealand Gully (Mt Chalmers). Amber Hooker

UPDATE 6.00PM: A BUSHFIRE is burning only hundreds of metres away from homes at the base of Mt Chalmers as emergency crews battle to control the blaze.

About 1.20pm, emergency services were alerted to the large fire in the "high risk area" which was already burning at 2km by the time they arrived.

Rural Fire Service regional manager Brian Smith said now was the time for nearby residents to act on their bushfire survival plans, and remain vigilant.

He said high temperatures and high humidity meant current weather conditions made the fire difficult to control, with the fire spreading at a fast rate.

 

Rural Fire Service Queensland regional manager Brian Smith explains how crews are battling blaze at New Zealand Gully Rd, Mt Chalmers.
Rural Fire Service Queensland regional manager Brian Smith explains how crews are battling blaze at New Zealand Gully Rd, Mt Chalmers. Amber Hooker

"We are not sure how the fire started, it will be investigated, when our crews arrived on scene there was already a 2km fire," Mr Smith explained.

"About 500m every five minutes it was spreading in the bush, and we had it up in the canopies of the trees it was also spotting a couple of hundreds of metres ahead of the main fire, so it's a difficult fire for us to put out."

Earlier, helicopter crews were mapping the fire.

Mr Smith reinforced the warning issued by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as of 3pm today, to prepare for an emergency.

"The message for nearby residents is to remain vigilant," he said.

"This fire could spread quite quickly in current conditions conditions tonight aren't predicted to drop off, so it will stay fairly high temperatures, high humidity which is good conditions for fires to burn."

 

A bushfire has broken out on New Zealand Gulley Rd, Mount Chalmers.
A bushfire has broken out on New Zealand Gulley Rd, Mount Chalmers. Queensland Fire and Emergency Se

Mr Smith advised residents monitor the conditions and if they have a threat of fire or are concerned, ring Tripe Zero (000).

Local landowners, observation aircraft, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft are helping to fight the blaze.

Parks and Wildlife, the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service were also on scene earlier today.

Nearby residents are urged to act on their bushfire survival plan now.

UPDATE 4.50pm: SIXTEEN fire crews are now working to control the large blaze on New Zealand Gully Road near Mount Chalmers.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the situation had not changed over the last few hours and the "advice level" was still current for the area south east of Rockhampton.

"We are putting actions in place,'' she said.

Aerial water bombing has begun.

There is no indication any properties are under immediate threat.

More to follow.

UPDATE 3pm: RESIDENTS nearby a bushfire burning at Mount Chalmers are urged to "start thinking about preparations".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said while there is no immediate threat to properties, the fire on New Zealand Gully Rd was moving to the "next level".

Twelve fire crews are currently on scene, as well as the Queensland Police Service, the Queensland Ambulance Service and Parks and Wildlife.

The blaze broke out about 1.20pm.

It is understood further QFES personnel are en route to assist.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is advising:

As at 3pm a large grass fire is burning near New Zealand Gully Road, New Zealand Gully (Mount Chalmers).

Currently multiple fire crews are working to contain the blaze, which broke out around 1.20pm.

Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:

Putting on protective clothing;

Drinking lots of water;

Moving car/s to a safe location;

Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;

Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;

Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;

Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;

Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;

Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;

Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);

Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and

Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if they believe their property comes under threat.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFS) website at https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.

For information on current bushfire incidents visit https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map.

Background: there are three levels of bushfire warning

Advice: Monitor conditions and review your bushfire survival plan.

Watch and Act: Conditions are changing. Start taking action and follow your bushfire survival plan.

Emergency Warning: You are in danger. Act on your bushfire survival plan now.

2.20pm: A BUSHFIRE has broken out on New Zealand Gully Rd, Mount Chalmers.

Three Rural Fire Service crews are currently on scene after the blaze broke out about 1.12pm.

More information to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  emergency services fire fire safety mount chlamers qfes rural fire service

6.30PM: A bushfire continues to burn hundreds of metres from homes in New Zealand Gully Road, Mount Chalmers.

