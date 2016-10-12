WATCH: Fishing star comes off second best to bull

WHAT A CATCH: Fish'n with Mates star Al McGlashan and Liam Jones from LJs Compleat Angler with a coral trout and coral cod caught on the same lure of the Capricorn Coast.

Fisho v Camo Bull Ride Challenge: Fisho v Camo Bull Ride Challenge at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton.

WHEN Al McGlashan comes face-to-face with a shark, he isn't too fazed - but a bucking bull is another story.

Like many before him, the TV personality and star of Fish'n with Mates, got a true taste of Beef Capital hospitality last Friday when he jumped on the back of a rank bull at the Great Western Hotel after being convinced it was a 'fairly quiet beast'.

Al, who was in Rockhampton over the weekend to film the latest season of his hit fishing show, said the daring act certainly came back to bite him.

"To be honest, I thought it would be fairly easy,” he said of the bull encounter.

"It went from a mechanical bull, to a poddy calf, to this huge bull. I came screaming out and in the first buck I went flying up. I think I only lasted 2.1seconds.

"I came down and landed straight on my back, I couldn't get up. I spent five hours in the emergency room and it turns out I have a couple of busted ribs.

"When we went out fishing on Sunday, every wave that was more than 1mm had me going 'ahhh'. It was one of my hardest days fishing.”

BUCKING BULL: Al McGlashan takes on a bull at the Great Western Hotel. Al McGlashan

But his injuries didn't stop him from dominating off the Capricorn Coast when he hit the water with Liam Jones and Dan Powell from LJ's Compleat Angler on Sunday and Monday.

"The best catch of the day would have been when I caught a solid coral trout and a coral cod on an outcast jig,” Al said.

"It's pretty rare to catch two fish on the one lure. Plus it was my first coral cod.

"This is my first time fishing in CQ. Everyone talks about Cairns but you guys have such good fishing here.

"I've fished all my life and I've really been amazed by how good the fishing is here. There is so much potential here, you guys have it over up north that gets all the limelight. But just keep away from the bulls, that's my only advice for Rocky.

Al also threw his support behind net-free fishing zones, saying he believes the move will prove to be positive for the local fishing scene.

"We went from Cairns, to Mackay to Rocky and there is already a buzz around here about the net-free zones,” he said.

"We did it in Sydney and the change was just phenomenal. I'm not against commercial fishing but everywhere in the world where they've bought in the net-free fishing zone, the fishing has gone through the roof.

"It's also great for recreational fishing and tourism; it gives people the confidence that they can go out for a great day of fishing and come home with something to show for it.”

Season four of Fish'n with Mates is set to air on Channel Nine in February.

To see more information on Al McGlashan, visit his website www.almcglashan.com.