WATCH: RACQ chopper preparation for rescue

IT'S not as simple as everyone just jumping in the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service aircraft when the team is called for assistance.

There are numerous routine items that need to be carried out and checked before take off.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service senior airman Nathan Triffett ran through the routine of a crew once they have been called to the scene of a major crash, or other accidents or medical emergencies, in Central Queensland.

He said when the call comes through from the Queensland coordination centre, the team will get the aircraft prepared, refuelled and make sure they have all the rescue equipment available they could possibly need on that particular task.

Mr Triffett said the team will also have a briefing session where they will discuss the area they are about to enter (ocean or National Park rescue or a road traffic crash), the weather, the aircraft serviceability and the crew.

"We will make sure everyone is on the same page,” he said.

"We know exactly what we are attending to and then once we go, we look at the scene and we come up with an appropriate plan on how we are going to rescue people.

"At the end of the day, if we can't do something safely we won't do it. We don't want to put a crew and aircraft at risk if it is going to be an unsafe outcome.”

Once in the air, the crew still needs to keep in contact with emergency services personnel on the ground.

"We've got many radio systems on board the craft,” Mr Triffett said.

"It's the aircrewman that will sit in the front left seat and conduct all the mission side of the house. So contacting SES, police, fire and the ambulance service as well as running the operation through the Queensland coordination centre down in Brisbane.”

Through this discussion, they work out where it is safe to land the helicopter, looking at the power of the aircraft, the wind (speed and direction), the slope of the landing site, the size of the landing area (are there trees nearby?), the surface of the landing area (wet, dry or dusty) and the take off capability (once loaded with patients, does the aircraft have the performance capability to take off?).

"Once on the ground, if we are taking a doctor and paramedic, we will jump out and we will be assisting them on scene,” Mr Triffett said.

"That means obviously carrying a couple of bags up to the area, keeping people away from the aircraft (helicopters attract people so we don't want people hanging around), configure the aircraft; if there is going to be a double load so we need to configure the aircraft which can take a few minutes and under the direction of the doctor and paramedic, we will help.”