WATCH: Residents' gardens turn houses into homes

Dakoda Engel at the 2016 My Home Awards

LOCAL green thumbs young and old were recognised today at the 2016 My Home Awards.

The annual awards celebrate public housing tenants and the hard work they do in their gardens.

MP Brittany Lauga talks 2016 Home Awards: MP Brittany Lauga talks about the importance of the Home Awards, where public housing residents are recognised for the hard work they do in their gardens.

Dakoda Engel, 4, took out the young gardener first prize for her hard work with her mum Kristie saying her daughter has always loved getting her hands dirty.

"As long as from memory, she loves to get out and get gardening...,” Kristie proudly said.

"She loves it, her dad also made a fish pond out the front of her garden.

"Everything in there is from seeds.”

Young Dakoda said her favourite thing to garden was "pineapples”, but Kristie clarified her daughter loves colourful flowers.

For her efforts, Dakoda won a $75 Mitre 10 voucher. just in time for some school holiday fun.

Vera Gladman won for a second year a row, taking out the general home award.

Vera is the gardener and her husband Gary lends a handy-man hand when he can.

Vera and Gary Gladman at the 2016 My Home Awards. Chloe Lyons

"Vera's got the green thumb and I'm sort of her side kick, when I'm capable,” Gary said.

"She grows a lot of cuttings herself.”

Vera was proud as punch about her garden and said it provides her with some calm in her stressful life.

"As one of my neighbours called it, it's an oasis,” Vera said.

"It helps me relax, I have a lot of stress around me.

"I love seeing the fruits of my efforts.”

The garden also holds special meaning to Vera as she tends to some of her late mother's plants.

"My mum's passed on and I've got some of her plants as well, so I nurture them,” Vera said.

"Every time they flower or something I think 'mum's happy'.

"If we've got a vacant spot in the yard, I'll put a plant there.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga headed along to the awards ceremony and said she had a great time getting to meet the locals and visit their gardens.

"I had the fortune of going to a number of homes to judge this competition,” Mrs Lauga said.

"It was really wonderful to meet so many local people who are so dedicated to making their homes beautiful by way of gardening.

"Congratulations to all of the award winners and the Department of Housing and Public Works.”