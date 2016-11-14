34°
WATCH: Rockhampton CBD businesses evacuted

Amber Hooker
| 14th Nov 2016 5:38 PM
Chemist Warehouse owner Paul Arnold waits as fire crews investigate the smell of smoke in his East St store.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin
Chemist Warehouse owner Paul Arnold waits as fire crews investigate the smell of smoke in his East St store.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

5.30PM: THE smell of smoke throughout two East St businesses this afternoon saw staff and a class of dancers evacuate.

Chemist Warehouse owner Paul Arnold explained he was at his son's touch football game when he received a call alerting him to the commotion.

"Had our manager ring me... saying there was a report of smoke in the ceiling, come back to work and we have all units here investigating,” Mr Arnold said as Queensland Fire and Emergency personnel, the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Services responded.

Owner of the neighbouring business Brad of Brad's Bargains alerted the team to the smell of smoke.

"We went upstairs had a look and you could see smoke through the roof cavity so just did the right thing, rang Triple Zero and got everyone out of the building,” Mr Arnold said.

"Probably be a quiet evening, depends if we have got to clean anything up or not, so we will see how we go.

"I think they (the staff) were happy to come outside for a bit of a break, mind you they probably would have been happier in the airconditioning.

As of around 5pm, about six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel were examining the roof; believed to be the source of the smell.

Mr Arnold said he did not have any concerns over the smell, and was pleased with his staff's reaction.

A dance studio above the store was also evacuated, with the young dancers appearing to enjoy the excitement.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
