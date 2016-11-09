WATCH: Rockhampton students become recycling heroes

Glenmore State School year 4 students L-R Sheridan Sutton and Thomas Sims sort recyclable rubbish during an education activity at the Rockhampton Materials Recovery Facility being run by RRC education officer Laura Price.

Rocky Recycling Heros: Cr Neil Fisher talks about the Council's new efforts to improve the community's recycling efforts.

A FORMER child-star has reprised his role in a bid to teach kids the importance of recycling.

Grade four students from Glenmore State School headed down to the Materials Recovery Facility in Parkhurst on Wednesday for a day of fun and most importantly, education.

Grade 11 student and child star Cooper Murray aka Mr Fantastic Plastic 7 was there to support the cause.

When Cooper was in grade four, he became part of the CQ Recycling Heroes along with Glass Girl, Professor Paper, Steel and Ali Minium.

The eco-conscious quintet appeared in several advertisements teaching the public the importance of recycling.

As part of the Rockhampton Regional Council's new campaign, the heroes have been re-imagined as cartoons and will feature in comics, school book stickers, advertisements and collect-a-cards.

Cooper said keeping the planet clean for future generations depends on the education we provide to children now.

"We need to recycle, it saves the environment, it saves the council money obviously because we're not using the waste facility as much," Cooper said.

"It gets jobs going of course so it's good for the economy as well in Rocky.

"The pollution is getting too much so the kids have to carry it through the generations.

"If they (the kids) know how to do it (recycle), they can teach others to do it, it's really good for all the kids involved of course and they'll keep doing it when they're older."

Chair of the Rockhampton Waste and Recycling Committee Neil Fisher said Rockhampton has been letting our recycling habits slip, but with a bit of help we can become heroes again.

"In Central Queensland we've got to put more effort into our recycling, many years ago we were regarding and being one of the best in the country, but we've kinda let that slip," Cr Fisher said.

"So we're taking on board our education program because we know that our children are real champions and real heroes when it comes to recycling, but they need to go home and actually educate their parents.

"Today is just the start of that education program, we've been going out to schools the last week, having a lot of fun as well."

The Recycling Heroes' arch nemesis is Contamination which condemns recycling to the landfill, but Cr Fisher said Rocky's kids are doing a great job of helping the cause.

"Contamination is the worst thing, one piece of contaminant in a whole bale of recyclable material will have that whole bale rejected so all that good recycling material end ups in landfill as well," Cr Fisher said.

"Our next generations are so smart, they really get that message well."

What can be recycled?

Glass: All clear, green and amber bottles; jars and clear sauce bottles

Aluminium and steel: Soft drink cans; empty aerosol cans; lids from glass bottles and jars, alcohol cans; food cans

Plastics: Look for a triangle with number one to seven on the bottom of products; plastic bottles; cups; lids; milk bottles; takeaway containers; sauce bottles; shampoo and conditioner bottles

Cardboard and paper: Newspapers, junk mail; magazines; envelopes; greeting cards; clean pizza boxes; egg cartons; milk cartons; boxes

Remember to rinse out containers before putting them in the recycling bin.