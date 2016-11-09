38°
News

WATCH: Rockhampton students become recycling heroes

Chloe Lyons
| 11th Nov 2016 5:12 PM Updated: 8:54 PM
Glenmore State School year 4 students L-R Sheridan Sutton and Thomas Sims sort recyclable rubbish during an education activity at the Rockhampton Materials Recovery Facility being run by RRC education officer Laura Price.
Glenmore State School year 4 students L-R Sheridan Sutton and Thomas Sims sort recyclable rubbish during an education activity at the Rockhampton Materials Recovery Facility being run by RRC education officer Laura Price. Chris Ison ROK091116crecycle4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FORMER child-star has reprised his role in a bid to teach kids the importance of recycling.

Grade four students from Glenmore State School headed down to the Materials Recovery Facility in Parkhurst on Wednesday for a day of fun and most importantly, education.

Grade 11 student and child star Cooper Murray aka Mr Fantastic Plastic 7 was there to support the cause.

When Cooper was in grade four, he became part of the CQ Recycling Heroes along with Glass Girl, Professor Paper, Steel and Ali Minium.

 

 

The eco-conscious quintet appeared in several advertisements teaching the public the importance of recycling.

As part of the Rockhampton Regional Council's new campaign, the heroes have been re-imagined as cartoons and will feature in comics, school book stickers, advertisements and collect-a-cards.

Cooper said keeping the planet clean for future generations depends on the education we provide to children now.

"We need to recycle, it saves the environment, it saves the council money obviously because we're not using the waste facility as much," Cooper said.

"It gets jobs going of course so it's good for the economy as well in Rocky.

"The pollution is getting too much so the kids have to carry it through the generations.

"If they (the kids) know how to do it (recycle), they can teach others to do it, it's really good for all the kids involved of course and they'll keep doing it when they're older."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Chair of the Rockhampton Waste and Recycling Committee Neil Fisher said Rockhampton has been letting our recycling habits slip, but with a bit of help we can become heroes again.

"In Central Queensland we've got to put more effort into our recycling, many years ago we were regarding and being one of the best in the country, but we've kinda let that slip," Cr Fisher said.

"So we're taking on board our education program because we know that our children are real champions and real heroes when it comes to recycling, but they need to go home and actually educate their parents.

"Today is just the start of that education program, we've been going out to schools the last week, having a lot of fun as well."

The Recycling Heroes' arch nemesis is Contamination which condemns recycling to the landfill, but Cr Fisher said Rocky's kids are doing a great job of helping the cause.

"Contamination is the worst thing, one piece of contaminant in a whole bale of recyclable material will have that whole bale rejected so all that good recycling material end ups in landfill as well," Cr Fisher said.

"Our next generations are so smart, they really get that message well."

What can be recycled?

Glass: All clear, green and amber bottles; jars and clear sauce bottles

Aluminium and steel: Soft drink cans; empty aerosol cans; lids from glass bottles and jars, alcohol cans; food cans

Plastics: Look for a triangle with number one to seven on the bottom of products; plastic bottles; cups; lids; milk bottles; takeaway containers; sauce bottles; shampoo and conditioner bottles

Cardboard and paper: Newspapers, junk mail; magazines; envelopes; greeting cards; clean pizza boxes; egg cartons; milk cartons; boxes

Remember to rinse out containers before putting them in the recycling bin.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  education enviroment excursion glenmore state school material recovery centre mrf recycle rockhampton regional council school waste and recycling

AWARDS COVERAGE: The 2016 Capricornia Business Award winners

AWARDS COVERAGE: The 2016 Capricornia Business Award winners

VIDEO UPDATE: Some of tonight's winners have been announced, watch them backstage share their thoughts on business and what's next.

Violent meth trafficker's appeal knocked back

$26,000 of stolen household fittings and appliances found in house

Region in store for wild weather

Rockhampton is predicted to suffer some serious storms on Saturday

A coastal trough moving north of Bundaberg will stir things up

Doctors warn heat stroke can be fatal

A child enjoys a cool fountain in London, Britain, 13 September 2016.

'Most deadly natural phenomenon in Australia' claims hundreds a year

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

WATCH: Rockhampton students become recycling heroes

Glenmore State School year 4 students L-R Sheridan Sutton and Thomas Sims sort recyclable rubbish during an education activity at the Rockhampton Materials Recovery Facility being run by RRC education officer Laura Price.

Former child-star has reprises role to teach kids about recycling

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

What you can do in CQ this weekend

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Frenchy, the World's worst adult, comes to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre tonight.

What's happening around the region in the next 72 hours

St Nektarios celebrations

CELEBRATION: Dimitri Kondilis and his grandfather Jim Kondilis in St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in Rockhampton which will be holding a special mass on Sunday.

Special service this Sunday

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Ed Sheeran took some time off from his hiatus to visit a nine-year-old fan and her family at the children's ward of Epsom Hospital in Surrey.

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

The Perfect Large Family Home With a Pool and 3 Bay Shed

361 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This neat as a pin large 4 bedroom family home is located in the Frenchville school catchment zone and has all your family could need. The home is fully fenced and...

Leafy and Private Hillside Location

3 Meadowvale Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located in a quiet Hillside cul-de-sac is this spacious 4 bedroom family home with 294m under roof. The owners chose this location to build their home for the...

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

21 River Rose Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $625,000

Master built by Bentley Builders, This immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishing's...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $380,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

SELL TODAY FOR $389,000! MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION! OWNERS ARE LEAVING TOWN!

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

APPROXIMATELY 759M2 ALLOTMENT SELLING FOR LAND VALUE. $185,000.

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Selling for land value this quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for...

Best Value Home Site

20 (Lot 128) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 128 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $187,900

Lot 128 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 2,005m2 at only $187,900. Lot 128 has town water...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Build Your Dream Home Here

Lot 6 Inverness Yeppoon, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family ... $225,000

Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family home in a premium community at Inveness Yeppoon. Lot 6 has a gentle gradient and...

Seaview Block Open To Offers!

58 Meikleville Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

Residential Land Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning ... All Offers...

Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning 180 degree views of the coastline stretching beyond Corio Bay out to Emu Park. ...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!