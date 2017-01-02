WATCH: Rocky Barrage croc video snaps more than 134k views

Crocodile at Fitzroy Barrage captured on CCTV footage posted on the Rockhampton Regional Council's Facebook page.

A ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council CCTV camera has snapped a large crocodile in the Fitzroy River near the Barrage.

The footage shows the crocodile moving through the water before settling onto the structure at the base of the Barrage and then heading off again.

A video of the footage, posted a couple of weeks ago on Rockhampton Regional Council's Facebook page, has recorded more than 134,000 views and close to 1000 likes.

"Planning on spending the holidays by the Fitzroy River? Have fun, stay safe and remember you can't fish, swim or boat within 400m upstream or downstream of the Barrage. I guess this crocodile didn't get the message or realise we've caught him fishing on CCTV footage," a post accompanying the video said.

The Morning Bulletin has recently reported on a three-metre crocodile in the vicinity.

This croc was spotted on the riverbank at the bottom end of Wattle St in Park Avenue.

A photograph was posted on Facebook on the CQ Camping and Fishing Information page.

It was one of three reported sightings on the weekend with the others at Thompson's Point and further down the river between the city and Devil's Elbow.

Keen fisherman Brandon-lee Bartlem believes he saw the 3m croc about three weeks ago near the PCYC.