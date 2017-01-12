WATCH: 'Rocky nursing home desperately needs air-con upgrade'

BRITTANY LAUGA MP calling on the Health Minister to approve funding to renovate the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

IN just one day this week the Queensland Ambulance service attended 17 heat-related incidents across the state.

For the elderly, high temperatures can be fatal.

This is why the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre desperately needs updates to its air-conditioning system.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga yesterday called on the Queensland Government to fund renovations to the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre on Norman Road.

Mrs Lauga, who visits the centre regularly, said staff and residents talked to her about how they would love to see upgrades to the air-conditioning, improvements to some pest control and internal renovations.

"I met with the Centre's management and residents last year then took those concerns to the Health Minister Cameron Dick during the last 2017 sitting of Parliament,” she said.

" I think it's really important as a local member I call on the government to implement some capital works for this centre.”

Mrs Lauga said she believed the works would need a couple of million dollars invested to see positive results.

"We're talking about significant maintenance upgrades to air-conditioning systems and that's a really important part of this nursing centre as well to have good quality air-conditioning for the comfort of residents.”