WATCH: Rocky's Red Lion hotel roars back into life

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 13th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
The Red Lion Hotel co-owners, Rob Carr and Cameron Imrie are excited to see the end of big renovations.
The Red Lion Hotel co-owners, Rob Carr and Cameron Imrie are excited to see the end of big renovations.

CRIES from young and old echoed throughout the streets of Rockhampton last year as locals desperately searched for the perfect watering hole.

Rob Carr and Cameron Imrie listened to the cries of thirsty residents and decided to shake up one of Rocky's most iconic pubs, The Red Lion.

Purchasing the hotel in August last year the pair decided to give the building a new lease on life by renovating the entire bar, bistro and beer garden, to give the business a "timeless feel”.

Having goals of transforming the business into a "family orientated” hotel,with a diverse demographic, Rob and Cameron have included a 60-seat bistro, TAB area and coffee bar on top of what was already there.

While renovations are still continuing, the Red Lion had a "soft opening” a month ago, with locals and new clientele frequenting the bar ever since.

However Rob and Cameron are aiming to have all renovations, which give an "industrial feel”, complete by April 1 this year and plan on holding a grand opening.

"It will be different to what we're used to and I think Rocky is crying out for it...there is a need for a hotel like this in town,” Rob said.

"It's a fairly iconic hotel in the town, it's in a good area and it's got a good catchment at the back.

"I think (because we're) privately owned we can give more care to the people, people respect what you do and it's nice to walk in and see happy people without being over the top.”

With the hotel having strong roots in the Rockhampton community Rob said it was important for the hotel to continue playing a strong role in serving locals.

"The hotel has been owned down through the line but Max Brewery, who was Thomas McLaughlin, used to own the hotel and they did major renovation to the hotel here in 1967,” he said”

"That was major, they put another cold room in and expanded the bar to go around the back into the then restaurant.

"Then it was brought by I believe Lionel Watts and then Julie and Doug Lyshart purchased the hotel about 26 years ago and leased it out on many occasions in that period.”

After around 12 years of Julie and Doug running the hotel themselves, Rob and Cameron brought the Red Lion.

" (We) decided to give the hotel a boost, get it back to where it should be,” Rob said.

"We're a residential pub and we want to be something like those big, residential, suburban pubs you see in Brisbane,” Cameron added.

"We're getting a larger demographic now from 18-year-old kids to 60-year-olds and that's what we're aiming for, we don't want a set demographic.”

And it seems as if the hotel has pulled a wide range of people with 21st parties being held in the new function room to retirement parties.

"We're very happy with the crowd, the original people who used to drink here are still around and they mix very well with the new people,” Rob said.

"It's just a nice atmosphere when you walk in and it's full and we can guarantee the beverages are cold.”

WHAT'S CHANGED

The TAB should be active by February 16. and meals will follow from there on.

There will be a coffee bar at the end of the hotel in the beer garden section. Rob and Cameron are in talks with council about external dining.

The new function room is booked out for the next month already.

Ubet will have two terminals and self serve machines.

There will be a beer garden down the back.

External renovations will also be carried out including footpaths.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  development pub red lion hotel rockhampton business

