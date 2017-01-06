30°
WATCH: Stockland's newest store a virtual surprise

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 6th Jan 2017 5:11 PM
Wonder Tachi and Daniel Runzonza at Squealworks VR cinema.
Wonder Tachi and Daniel Runzonza at Squealworks VR cinema. Allan Reinikka ROK060117asquealw

DANIEL Runzonza had a vision which he wanted to share with the people of Central Queensland.

The South African born man made his vision come to life after opening a virtual reality cinema in Stockland Rockhampton yesterday.

Daniel said he always had a passion for virtual reality and after doing some research realised the Gold Coast was about the only place which had the unique cinemas in Queensland.

The business owner, who also works as a miner, said Rockhampton was the perfect place to establish a virtual reality cinema thanks to the local's love of entertainment and technology.

"We've got a virtual reality mini cinema, but we call it an experience,” Daniel said.

"It's got a platform inside there and a big screen with more than seven natural effects such as water, snow, lightening.

"The platform rocks up and down, back and forth and sideways as well.”

Daniel said the movie theatre allowed people to feel as if they were right inside the screen.

"If it is a movie of a roller-coaster than it will feel like you are on an actual roller-coaster.”

Usually one movie session would cost adults $15 and children $12 but Daniel has set the price at a $10 flat rate to celebrate the opening.

The business which has proved to be a hit already had a bumpy start but is now well on track and already thinking of expanding with 360 degree screens.

"We took about a week just testing our equipment, testing everything in there, we had a few technical issues and had to change some things,” he said.

"I think the only challenge now we have is that in this wing of the centre not many people frequent it.

"But we've got some advertising cards we've put right in the food court to grab peoples attention.”

Squealworks VR cinema.
Squealworks VR cinema. Allan Reinikka ROK060117asquealw

Daniel said it was a "very nice experience for young kids right up until 65-year-olds or more.”

"We picked equipment that could be suited to age groups,” he said.

"We have very bumpy settings, smooth settings, low speed and medium speed.

"So with this one we can turn it up for teenagers and then put the family one on the right speed.”

