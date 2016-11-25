WATCH: Storms likely over next 60 hours

STORMS are expected to impact Capricornia over the next three days according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM forecasters say thunderstorms will this afternoon and evening be triggered by a surface trough lying through the northwest of the state into Central Queensland.

As moisture levels are higher in Capricornia and the far southest of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, thunderstorms will most likely occurr in this area.

60 Hour Storm Forecast: Storm forecast for Capricornia

Severe thunderstorms are likely about inland parts of Capricornia and into the southeast Central Highlands and Coalfields districts also with damaging winds, large hailstones and also heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding.

There is some risk that these severe storms may reach the east coast also but sea breezes near the coast are likely to weaken storms as they approach the coast.

The inland trough will shift slowly west during the coming days, with moisture and instability over areas to its east. A series of upper troughs will move through Central Queensland during the forecast period.

Today: Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a gusty thunderstorm from late this morning, possibly severe. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 31 to 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers in the south, medium (50%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 17 and 22 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending east to northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h during the morning then decreasing to 15 to 25 km/h during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to between 16 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching 29 to 34.