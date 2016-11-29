WATCH: Students get in the spirit of giving

IN THE SPIRIT: Major Colin Maxwell from the Salvation Army and his wife with Heights College primary students and toys that have been donated to local families in need.

Heights College Xmas Toy Drive: Heights College primary students have donated 156 presents to local families in need as part of the Salvation Army's Christmas Wish Tree Appeal.

CHRISTMAS will shine a bit brighter for more than a hundred local children thanks to the generosity of Heights College students.

The primary school students have donated an incredible 156 toys as part of The Salvation Army Christmas Wish Tree appeal and will give them to less fortunate families in the community.

Students donned their finest Christmas wear to school assembly this morning where Major Colin Maxwell from The Salvation Army congratulated them on their efforts in helping bring Christmas cheer to those in need.

Head of primary at Heights College Lucy Vanheck said the school was proud to take part in the appeal again this year which teaches the students to give back to the community.

"The children have been collecting toys for the annual Salvation Army Christmas Wish Tree Appeal,” Ms Vanheck said.

"We promote our children being generous here, we like to promote community and encourage them to think of others at this time of year because we are abundantly blessed here at our school and our families.

"We just want to give back and connect with the community, so we've given 156 toys to the Salvation Army today so we're pretty proud of that.”

Ms Vanheck said the kids have been excitedly watching their donations increase leading up to Christmas.

"The Christmas tree has been in our school library so the children have watched that pile of toys grow,” Ms Vanheck said.

"So the excitement of being part of that and obviously looking at the toys and anticipating what they're getting for Christmas and what child will receive the toy.”

For more information on how you can help a family this Christmas head to The Salvation Army website.