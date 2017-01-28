CCTV shows moment child gang allegedly robs supermarket

CCTV footage has captured the horrifying moment two teenage girls were robbed at knife point - by a gang of juveniles.

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were working as cashiers at the Foodworks supermarket on Dean St, Rockhampton, when the robbery took place.

Footage released by police shows four males - two armed with knives - entering the store and demanding money from the cash drawer.

Police say the three alleged offenders are estimated to be 12 to 13 years-old, while the fourth is believed to be around 17 years-old.

In a statement to the media, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey expressed concern over the age of the offenders.

"At approximately 7.53pm last night four unknown juveniles have attended the Foodworks store on Dean St, in Frenchville," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"At that time two of those persons were armed with knives, they've then demanded the cashiers there to open the till.

"...all four of those persons have helped themselves to an amount of cash and those persons have then decamped from the premises.

"It's absolutely disguising and we hope the community of Rockhampton is just as disgusted as us.

"The fact that 12 and 13 year old persons are out this time of night and committing these offences is very concerning."

Two males who robbed a supermarket in Frenchville on Australia Day. Melanie Plane

Snr Sgt Peachey praised the two victims for their response to the incident which saw over $600 stolen from the business.

"Those poor girls were doing their job," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"They did the right thing, they complied with the directions - but once again that propensity for that violence to get out of control and the fact that they've bought knives is very concerning."

Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information that could lead police to the identity of the offenders.

"Currently police are investigating, obviously the persons involved and what we're asking for is any public assistance from anyone in regards to any information they have," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"It may the smallest thing that you overheard something or see that these four persons are getting around around splashing a bit of cash please contact either Rockhampton police or Crime Stoppers.

The shop's owner today declined to comment.

If you have information that could assist police contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Rockhampton police station on 4932 3500.