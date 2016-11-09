35°
WATCH: The students building Australia brick by brick

Chloe Lyons
| 9th Nov 2016 5:38 PM
L-R TCC students Chloe Williams (13), Ella Austin (13), and Grace Sturdy (14) construct a lego building at the Brick by Brick - Build Your Own Capital Exhibition launch at the Rockhampton Library.
L-R TCC students Chloe Williams (13), Ella Austin (13), and Grace Sturdy (14) construct a lego building at the Brick by Brick - Build Your Own Capital Exhibition launch at the Rockhampton Library. Chris Ison ROK091116clego8

IF YOU could redesign our capital city, what would you do?

The Cathedral College grade eight students got that chance today with the Brick by Brick: Build your own Capital Exhibition at the Rockhampton Regional Library.

Students were tasked to make a building for their vision of what our capital could look like using LEGO blocks.

Grace Sturdy, 14, said the experience encouraged her to visit Canberra and she had learned new facts about the city including it's name means "meeting place”.

Some kids might never get the chance to visit our nation's capital, but the National Capital Authority's David Richardson said it's still important for everyone to know its role and importance.

"Canberra is everyone's capital and it's 1500kms away, so we hope we can reach some extra kids that might not get a chance to go so they can learn more about why their capital is important,” Mr Richardson said.

"It doesn't just belong to the people living there, it belongs to all Australians.

The exhibition has been travelling up the east coast for the last two years and has reached Australians of all ages.

"It's open to children 4 and above, all the way to adults,” Mr Richardson said.

"Often the big kids and the adults love it just as much as the younger kids.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow said with the massive focus on politics lately, courtesy of the American election, it was important for children to understand and appreciate our own political system.

"Today is a pretty historical day for America, all eyes are on what is arguably the greatest economy in the world,” Cr Strelow said.

"But we've got our own systems, ours isn't quite so convoluted as theirs, but our national buildings are every bit as important to our great nation.

"For our young people to have an opportunity to think about what other national buildings we need is a really good opportunity.

"I think we've allowed personality politics to become also as poisonous here as we've seen in America recently and that's not doing our democracy or our Western style of life any good at all.

"It leaves me fearful for our own world and our own system if we don't treasure it.”

The free Brick by Brick: Build your own Capital Exhibition at the Rockhampton Regional Library will be open to the public until January 15.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
