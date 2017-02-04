WATCH: The tiniest voices in the Shoalwater Bay saga

IN the midst of potentially heartbreaking times for the people of Marlborough, the littlest voices have been the loudest.

With Marlborough and Shoalwater Bay properties under threat of compulsory acquisitions due to the ADF Singaporean training grounds expansion, the production company 'Small Town Culture' has joined with the community to bring awareness to the struggle.

The Marlborough community approached the production company, which creates music and film in schools and communities across regional Queensland, with the idea to create a song about life in the small town to be performed by local children.

Through ideas sent in from local residents Small Town Culture owner Josh Arnold was able to write the song over the Christmas break.

"The song is called 'Our Life in Marlborough' and has been embraced by the community and was taught to the local kids in preparation for recording and filming," he said.

"We (filmed) a whole community scene at the Town Hall in Marlborough on Wednesday.

"It is hoped that the song will help bring awareness to the local struggle to keep land and the town alive as well as become a memento."

The Music Video will be launched in mid February through Small Town Culture's YouTube and Facebook channels.

For more information on Small Town Culture please visit www.smalltownculture.com