WATCH: Thousands celebrate the new year safely in Rocky CBD

THOUSANDS of New Year revellers flooded the Rockhampton CBD last night to watch fireworks and celebrate the start of 2017.

Big crowds flocked to vantage points on both sides of the river to watch an eight-minute burst of fireworks from a pontoon near the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

The skies lit up in cascading colour first at 7.15pm and again at midnight.

Police report a good night overall for New Year's behaviour across the region with very few arrests.

Revellers partied hard into the morning in CBD pubs and clubs with crowd numbers after midnight estimated at 600 at the Zodiac, 400 at Flamingos and about 260 at the Criterion Hotel.

There were reports of long line-ups at the popular venues.

Police were called to a few scuffles from time to time.

One incident in Pattemore St, North Rockhampton at about 1am reportedly had 30 youths brawling in the street after a dispute at a party.

The groups had left by the time police arrived. One witness reported a cricket bat being used, but there were no initial reports of any injures.