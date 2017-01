EMERGENCY services are attending a crash along the Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd.

It is believed two vehicles were involved in the accident with one vehicle having rolled over.

Crash on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd: The Bulletin reader Marcus Fossey provided this video of the crash on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road on January 2. There were three crashes in the region in an hour.

Reports suggest all persons involved are accounted for and police are handing over the scene to Queensland Ambulance Services

The right outbound lane from Rocky is currently blocked.