WEATHER: Bureau monitoring tropical low

THE BUREAU of Meteorology are closely monitoring a tropical low off the coast of Queensland which could form into a cyclone this week.

Yesterday afternoon, BOM confirmed a tropical low (1000hPa) was situated off the tropical east coast of Queensland near Townsville and moving slowly.

BOM forecasters expected the system to remain offshore over the weekend, with a 5-20% chance it could develop into a tropical cyclone in the next three days.

The possible cyclone threat comes after a week of heavy rain for many parts of Queensland, particularly Central Queensland which in some areas recorded falls of up to 400mm in 24 hours.

There is certainly more rain to come across the state with BOM this morning forecasting storms for the northern tropics today with heavy rain possible.

A very moist, tropical air mass over the northern third of the state is the main reason for the storms while an upper trough over the eastern part of the state will increase the chance of storms about the Canarvon Ranges.

Looking ahead, BOM predicts storms to persist in north and central Queensland tomorrow with predicted falls ranging between 15mm-50mm.

The rain is expected to stick around into next week with overall falls over the next week ranging between 10mm in areas such as Brisbane, 25-50mm for areas such as Rockhampton, 50-100mm for the Mackay region and falls of up to 200mm further north.