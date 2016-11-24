WEATHER: Extreme conditions predicted for CQ today

GET ready to sweat Central Queensland, we're in for a scorcher today.

If you plan to spend any time outside today, packing sunscreen, a hat and plenty of water is a must with the Bureau of Meteorology tipping temperatures to reach up to 40 degrees across the CQ region.

In Rockhampton, a hot, sunny day with a high of 39 is forecast with the chance of a shower and thunderstorm this afternoon. Sun protection is recommended from 7.40am-4.10pm as the UV Index is predicted to reach extreme (16).

There is also a very high fire danger in Rocky today - putting the regions Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Rural Fire Service crews on high alert.

Temperatures will be a lot more bearable on the Capricorn Coast with a maximum of 32 forecast along with the chance of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Heading further inland to Biloela, Blackwater and Emerald, temperatures of 39, 39 and 38 are predicted respectively.

The extreme weather is due to a surface trough over the central and southeasters interior of the state which will shift further north and east today, nearing the Capricornia, Wide Bay and southern coasts this afternoon.

A high in the Great Australian Bight will extend a very dry airmass into inland parts of southern Queensland in the wake of this trough, combining with hot conditions to result in elevated fire dangers over parts of central and southeast districts.

The inland trough will then start to shift slowly west from Friday, with moisture and instability then gradually building over areas to its east.

A series of upper troughs will move through central and southern Queensland during the forecast period.