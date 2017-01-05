WEATHER: Is the rain sticking around?

CENTRAL Queensland residents may wake up to the sound of rain on the roof this morning, and for the rest of the week, with more falls forecast across the region.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) there is a 70% chance of showers and drizzle in the Capricornia region today.

There is also the chance of thunderstorms in the northern section of the region.

The continued rain is due to a weakening upper low which lies offshore of the central coast of Queensland and a slow moving surface trough extending towards the central coast.

These systems are expected to combine and lead to moderate to heavy rainfall about the CQ coast over the next couple of days.

High pressure centres over the Tasman Sea will extend a firm ridge over southeastern Queensland during the next few days, with the ridge gradually extending north along the coast late in the week.

A series of upper troughs will shift east over the south of the state and very moist and unstable conditions will persist over northern Queensland into early next week, with some heavy falls with storms likely.

ROCKHAMPTON: High (70%) chance of showers. Winds southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h tending easterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Max of 29 degrees.

YEPPOON: High (70%) chance of showers and drizzle areas. The chance of thunderstorms in the north. Winds southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h turning easterly in the late morning. Max of 27 degrees.

BILOELA: High (70%) chance of showers and drizzle areas. The chance of thunderstorms in the north. Winds southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h turning easterly in the late morning. Max of 31 degrees.

EMERALD: Medium (50%) chance of showers and drizzle, most likely this afternoon and evening. Winds southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h turning east to northeasterly in the early afternoon. Max of 30 degrees.