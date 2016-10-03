WEATHER: Stormy start to week for Central Queensland

Hayley Kloda said it was the best lightning show she'd seen in a while. Photo Hayley Kloda

IF YOU had plans to partake in outdoor activities today, you may want to reschedule.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 90% of rain across the Capricornia region today and the weather is expected to worsen into the afternoon.

While rain has already started to impact Rockhampton and further inland, the wider Capricornia region is expected to be affected by a gusty thunderstorms most likely this afternoon and evening as the result of a surface trough which will spread east across the state today and move off the southern and central coast overnight, into Tuesday.

BOM predicts potential for organised thunderstorm activity with damaging winds and heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in Rockhampton.