35°
News

WEATHER WARNING: Capricornia put on alert with thunderstorms on way

Amber Hooker
| 13th Jan 2017 5:10 PM Updated: 5:19 PM
The BoM radar as of 5pm.
The BoM radar as of 5pm. Bureau of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARNING, 5PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall has been issued for the Capricornia district.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) modelling at 4.47pm shows the "warning area" across the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

The BoM states:

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Monto, Mundubbera and Eidsvold."

 

Thunderstorm warning issued for the Capricornia, Widebay and Burnett districts.
Thunderstorm warning issued for the Capricornia, Widebay and Burnett districts. The Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

INITIAL REPORT: EXTREME weather conditions have created the perfect recipe for a cracking light show in Central Queensland.

Professional storm chaser Daniel Hair captured these bolts of lightning last night during a thunderstorm over Middlemount, where temperatures have hit 37 degrees today.

Daniel Hair, a professional storm chaser based in Mackay has captured a still image of a lightning storm near Middlemount in Central Queensland on 12 January, 2017Photo: Daniel Hair
Daniel Hair, a professional storm chaser based in Mackay has captured a still image of a lightning storm near Middlemount in Central Queensland on 12 January, 2017Photo: Daniel Hair Daniel Hair

If you missed the spectacular event, more thunderstorms are predicted across Central Queensland and the Central West today and across the weekend as far west as Longreach, through Emerald, Dysart, Biloela, Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

There's plenty of people across the region feeling the heat at the moment, with Rockhampton's apparent temperature at a sweltering 39.9 degrees as of 2.50pm.

The actual temperature in Rockhampton is 35.4 degrees.

It appears other Central Queenslanders are in the same boat, with one woman recording near 50-degree heat at her Middlemount address.

 

Cat Astrophe posted this photo to the Middlemount Community Notice Board about 1pm of the temperature in her car port.
Cat Astrophe posted this photo to the Middlemount Community Notice Board about 1pm of the temperature in her car port. Facebook

A predicted downpour could come as good news for Longreach, Blackall and Winton, which all recorded 41 degrees yesterday; only 4 degrees below the state's highest temperature of 45 degrees at the Ballera Gas Field.

In comparison, Rockhampton was a relatively cool 32 degrees yesterday with 38% humidity as of 3pm.

Temperatures across the region are forecast to creep up to the mid-30s today and continue through to next Wednesday.

See below for the seven-day forecast for Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emerald, Dysart, Biloela and Longreach below.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast 'very moist and unstable conditions' over northern Queensland for the remainder of the week, with some heavy falls possible and thunderstorms.

 

Rainfall forecast from January 13, 2017 to January 16, 2017.
Rainfall forecast from January 13, 2017 to January 16, 2017. The Bureau of Meteorology

"A coastal trough system lies near the northeast coast of Queensland, and is expected to weaken slightly as it moves towards the coast today," the BoM stated.

"A high in the Tasman Sea extends a weak ridge along the east Queensland coast to the south of the trough.

"A secondary surface trough extends through far southern Gulf of Carpentaria waters across the Peninsula into the northern Coral Sea.

"Very moist and unstable conditions will persist over northern Queensland for the remainder of the week with some heavy falls possible with thunderstorms.

"Hot conditions over southern Queensland will continue as a broad area of low pressure extends into the region. A surface trough will enter southwestern Queensland today and move to the east over the weekend."

River levels have continued to drop across the Fitzroy catchment, with no current flood warnings for the region.

River levels:

Fitzroy River at Riverslea - 4.13m and falling, 0.73m above the bridge compared to 5.03m and rising on Monday, 1.13m above the bridge.

Isaac River at Yatton - 3.94m and falling, below the minor flood level compared to 9.74m on Monday.

Connors River at Mt Bridget - 1.96m and steady, below the minor flood level compared to moderate flooding on Monday.

 

Nicole Sullivan: Snuck into town for a sneaky dinner last night came home to 92mls in the guage and stranded at the house creek for an hour and a half. Talagai, Capella 4723.
Nicole Sullivan: Snuck into town for a sneaky dinner last night came home to 92mls in the guage and stranded at the house creek for an hour and a half. Talagai, Capella 4723. Who Got The Rain? Facebook

Water storage:

Fitzroy Barrage - 101.4% (Jan 08, 2017) compared to 91.2% in 2016.

Fairbairn Dam - 40.5% (Jan 11, 2017) compared to 29.6% in 2016.

Bedford Weir - 75.1% (Jan 11, 2017) compared to 74.7% in 016.

Tartrus Weir - 134.7% (Jan 11, 2017) compared to 100% in 2016.

 

Chris Robertson: 16.5ml early last night in Downtown Clermont from an unexpected storm
Chris Robertson: 16.5ml early last night in Downtown Clermont from an unexpected storm Who Got The Rain? Facebook

Seven-day forecast across Central Queensland and the Central West:

Longreach:

Friday - Shower or two, possible storm, 40 degrees.

Saturday - Shower or two, possible storm, 38 degrees.

Sunday - Showers, possible storm, 33 degrees

Monday - Showers, 35 degrees.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, 36 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday - partly cloudy, 35 degrees.

Emerald:

Friday - Shower or two, possible storm, 38 degrees.

Saturday - Shower or two, storm likely, 36 degrees.

Sunday - Showers, possible storm, 33 degrees.

Monday - Shower or two, 34 degrees.

Wednesday - Sunny, 35 degrees.

Thursday - Sunny, 36 degrees.

Dysart:

Friday - Showers and possible storms, 36 degrees.

Saturday - Showers, storm likely, 35 degrees.

Sunday - Showers, possible storm, 32 degrees.

Monday - Shower or two, 32 degrees.

Tuesday - Possible shower, 33 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday - Mostly sunny, 34 degrees.

Yeppoon:

Friday - Showers, possible storm, 31 degrees.

Saturday - Shower or two, 31 degrees.

Sunday - Shower or two, 30 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday - Shower or two, 30 degrees.

Wednesday - Shower or two clearing, 30 degrees.

Thursday - Possible late shower, 31 degrees.

Rockhampton:

Friday - Shower or two, possible storm, 35 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday - Shower or two, possible storm, 35 degrees.

Monday - Shower or two, 34 degrees.

Tuesday - Early shower or two, 34 degrees.

Wednesday - Shower or two, clearing, 34 degrees.

Biloela:

Friday - Shower or two, possible storm, 38 degrees.

Saturday - Shower or two, possible storm, 38 degrees.

Sunday - Shower or two, possible storm, 35 degrees.

Monday - Possible early shower, 36 degrees.

Tuesday - Morning shower or two, 36 degrees.

Wednesday - Partly cloudy, 37 degrees.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, 37 degrees.

Thursday - Possible late shower, 35 degrees.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
WEATHER WARNING: Capricornia put on alert with thunderstorms on way

WEATHER WARNING: Capricornia put on alert with thunderstorms on...

UPDATE, 5PM: BoM issues alert as Central Queensland swelters

BREAKING: Police rule out foul play in bridge fall investigation

HEARTBROKEN: Maioha Tokotaua is at his husband's bedside in a Brisbane hospital.

Investigation into how a man suffered 'serious injuries' has finished.

EXCLUSIVE: Beef barons behind $41m play haven

Northern Star Photographer Jay Cronan flys from Lismore to Lennox, then to head south along the coast in the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to take aerial photographs of the Northern Rivers. Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific High way Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Family behind play haven revealed

Where do you find the rarest beers in the world? Yeppoon

Megalomania bar manager Josh Dredge with part of the range of craft beers they now stock.

Bar manager brings unique brews to Capricorn Coast

Local Partners

EXCLUSIVE: New furniture store set to open doors despite 2016 closures

The company has put the call out for staff for its new location

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

MY HARLEY HORROR: Why Rocky rider ditched prized bike before cops arrived

Ben Hall crashed his motorbike on the corner of Pennycuick St and Denham St, West Rockhampton after he'd been drinking.

When officers found the abandoned Harley, it's owner was long gone

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

TV identities to visit the region for a good cause

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

DIRECTOR Martin Scorsese’s new movie, which is a 30-year labour-of-love, is unambiguously the biggest flop of the Hollywood awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

Apple TV makes finding good shows a breeze

Apple TV brings a lot of smarts to your television viewing.

Siri voice controls make navigating Netflix and iTunes a lot easier

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Matt Sinclair said Jesse has been incredible to work with

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Affordable Luxury

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $299,000

This low-set modern brick home is still under the builder's warranty. A large open plan tiled and air-conditioned kitchen, dining and lounge with sliding glass...

Perfect Parcel of Land

20 Joseph Street, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality ... $135,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality and size. Close to the centre of Gracemere, just a short drive to schools and shops this...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Great Starter

269 Sunner Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $252,000

This property will suite a growing family, investment purpose, first home buyer or a retiree. Located closely to schools, public transport, daycare and shopping...

REDUCED PRICE! 3 BEDROOM UNIT- $335,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $335,000

Top quality, New Duplex’s are in huge demand. This particular property offers a corner block with two different streets and separate driveway for that extra...

STOP LOOKING YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR NEW HOME! IMPRESSIVE AND ONLY $225,000 NEGOTIABLE

13 Oxford Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 2 $209,000

This highset home has it all. Location, Location, fantastic address, street appeal, nice neighbourhood with beautiful homes. Only a couple of streets away from...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!